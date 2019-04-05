‘Game of Thrones’ jewelry collection lets fans be the Mother of Dragons

Clapton said she didn’t know what would become of the show’s costumes, although she suspects an exhibition may be in the future. “There are thousands of costumes there, and I don’t think they’ll work for the prequel,” Clapton said, adding that she won’t be continuing on to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel herself. However, she wishes the new series the best. “I think it’s time for someone else to take it somewhere else,” Clapton said. “It’s good to have a fresh start.”