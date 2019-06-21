‘Hamilton’ alums catch Sherlock Holmes in ‘Mysterious’ new play at Geffen Playhouse

“[Conan Doyle] didn’t see the value in his stories,” the playwright said. “He wanted to be remembered as an important author, but what he didn’t quite realize was that his fun stories were important to the life of everyone. There were very few detective stories then. People didn’t understand how the world worked. There was no electricity. People believed in magic. You’d go and visit someone to talk to deceased relatives. Then suddenly there’s this character … who clarified things and made people say, ‘This is the way you should view the world.’”