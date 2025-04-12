Coachella 2025: Photos of our favorite festival fashion

While Friday night headliner Lady Gaga is likely the biggest fashionista at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, there’s no shortage of interesting fan fashion around the still-lush fields of the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Here’s a look at some of the most fashionable festivalgoers we spotted at Coachella this weekend.

Pinger Chan, Mandy Ng, Maggie Chou and Gianna Li. (Ethan Benavidez / For The Times)

Cherilyn and Adele, 6, in fairy outfits. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Marc Anthony Miller (Ethan Benavidez / For The Times)

Music fans get sprayed with a water canon. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 1. Kristy Trujillo 2. Danielle Horta and Harlie B (Ethan Benavidez / For The Times)

Gustavo Luna dressed in black leather jumps off a flower installation. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 1. Sally Dietsch 2. Miranda Sanchez (Ethan Benavidez / For The Times)

A music fan get sprayed with a water canon. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

