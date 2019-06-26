Gender-bending fashion and 5 other menswear trends for spring/summer 2020

What appeared to be noticeable, at least in the photos of the men’s spring/summer 2020 collections shown in Paris and the Italian cities of Florence and Milan earlier this month, is that designers and brands took a big stab at redefining menswear. And, for the record, anything goes. (After all, in this gender-fluid world, who makes the rules about who gets to wear a dress or the color pink or carry a handbag?)