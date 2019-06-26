Advertisement

Gender-bending fashion and 5 other menswear trends for spring/summer 2020

By
Jun 26, 2019 | 9:00 AM
The men's trends for spring/summer 2020 are big, bold and colorful and might push you to see yourself and others in new ways. Here are some fresh looks from the June runways of Emporio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Comme des Garçon and Dior Men's. (Marco Bertorello / AFP; Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images; Francois Guillot / AFP; Ian Langsdon / EPA/Shutterstock)

What appeared to be noticeable, at least in the photos of the men’s spring/summer 2020 collections shown in Paris and the Italian cities of Florence and Milan earlier this month, is that designers and brands took a big stab at redefining menswear. And, for the record, anything goes. (After all, in this gender-fluid world, who makes the rules about who gets to wear a dress or the color pink or carry a handbag?)

The big takeaway — both on the runways and the reaction on social media — appeared to be that exploring one’s identity is the way to live in 2020. Check out the heavy mix of bold colors and prints at Valentino and Louis Vuitton; the gender-bending head-to-toe looks at Thom Browne, Loewe and others; and numerous labels’ takes on men’s suits, including Versace, Berluti and Emporio Armani, to name a few.

As you’ll see below, these seen-on-the-runway collections do manage to address a long-standing complaint about menswear being boring. (Yes, color matters!) And they also appear to explore the cultural shifts happening now globally as everyday people — not just celebrities — define themselves on their own terms, particularly when it comes to subjects such as sexuality and gender.

And with that, here are the six major men’s fashion trends that could end up reshaping your 2020 wardrobe — and you in the process.

Gender-bending shifts

Men's looks, from left, from the spring/summer 2020 collections of Louis Vuitton, Comme des Garçon, Loewe and Thom Browne.
Men's looks, from left, from the spring/summer 2020 collections of Louis Vuitton, Comme des Garçon, Loewe and Thom Browne. (Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images; Francois Guillot / AFP/Getty Images; Christophe Petit Tesson / EPA/Shutterstock; Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images)

Men’s looks from the spring/summer 2020 collections of Louis Vuitton, Comme des Garçon, Loewe and Thom Browne — along with plenty of other designers and brands — questioned what are traditionally considered masculine and feminine silhouettes and styles.

Bold colors and loud prints

Spring/summer 2020 looks, from left, from Versace, Valentino, Dries Van Noten and Palm Angels.
Spring/summer 2020 looks, from left, from Versace, Valentino, Dries Van Noten and Palm Angels. (Daniel Dal Zennaro / EPA/Shutterstock; Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images; Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images; Miguel Medina / AFP)

Color and prints screamed loudly in the men’s spring/summer 2020 collections by Versace, Valentino, Dries Van Noten and Palm Angels and others on the recent European runways.

Loose legs

Spring/summer 2020 looks, from left, from Emporio Armani, Celine, Vetements and Arthur Avellano.
Spring/summer 2020 looks, from left, from Emporio Armani, Celine, Vetements and Arthur Avellano. (Matteo Bazzi / EPA/Shutterstock; Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images; Lucas Barioulet / AFP/Getty Images; Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images)

The staying power of skinny might to be over. Consider some of next spring and summer’s likely offerings from Emporio Armani, Celine, Vetements and Arthur Avellano as proof.

Designer bags and carrying cases

Bags and carrying cases for spring/summer 2020, from left, by Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Dior X Rimowa and Fendi.
Bags and carrying cases for spring/summer 2020, from left, by Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Dior X Rimowa and Fendi. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP; Claudio Giovannini / EPA/Shutterstock; Ian Langsdon / EPA/Shutterstock; Miguel Medina / AFP)

Based on the runways, it appears as though guys will flock to bolder designer bags or stylish carrying cases as status symbols next spring. Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, the Dior X Rimowa collaboration and Fendi offered a fresh selection for 2020.

Standout suits

Looks from the spring/summer 2020 collections, from left, of Emporio Armani, Versace, Berluti and Dries Van Noten.
Looks from the spring/summer 2020 collections, from left, of Emporio Armani, Versace, Berluti and Dries Van Noten. (Ian Langsdon / EPA/Shutterstock; Miguel Medina / AFP; Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images; Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images)

Suits with pizzazz, especially the double-breasted style, were played up in a big way on the recent European runways. Check out spring/summer 2020 selections from Emporio Armani, Versace, Berluti and Dries Van Noten.

Purely pink

Spring/summer 2020 looks, from left, from 1017 ALYX 9SM, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith and Ermenegildo Zegna.
Spring/summer 2020 looks, from left, from 1017 ALYX 9SM, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith and Ermenegildo Zegna. (Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images; Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images; Luca Bruno / Associated Press)

Consider wearing pops of pink, which were also part of the new spring/summer 2020 offerings from 1017 ALYX 9SM, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith and Ermenegildo Zegna.

