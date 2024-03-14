15 drip and beauty items to get some spring in your step

Gucci Bamboo 1947 Mini Top Handle Bag, $3,800

(Gucci)

This new patent leather Bamboo 1947 Mini Top Handle Bag from Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno makes a big statement with its petite size and bold colors (think dark red, pink, orange and black). It features the brand’s name embossed on its front, which also has a bamboo closure, and along with a bamboo handle, there’s a bag strap in the house’s signature colors.

Purchase 👉🏽 here via Gucci client adviser.

Ganni faux leather mini dress, $925

(Ganni)

Advertisement

The brand’s faux leather mini dress from its spring ’24 runway really is everything. With its wide sleeves and contrasting topstitching, it’s the perfect addition to your LBD collection. This little black dress, made from the leather alternative Oleatex, has a boxy silhouette and pockets and front buttons.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Ceylon Eau de Parfum, $35

(Sean Pitts)

Patrick Boateng II’s skincare line for men has just expanded its offerings. The Black-owned brand’s new fragrance, Eau de Parfum, is a true storyteller — it adapts to its wearer’s scent. Notes include Timur pepper, coriander/cilantro leaf, black tea, frankincense, violet, saffron, amber, patchouli and vanilla. As a bonus, the 8-milliliter fragrance’s box features nine artworks by U.S.-born, Bangkok-based artist Trey Hurst.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

TOMBOGO X Gantri Bag Table Light, $398

(Gantri)

For the fashion lover in your life, here’s a treat from L.A. designer Tommy Bogo’s label TOMBOGO and sustainability expert brand Gantri: the limited-edition Bag Table Light, which was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week last year as part of TOMBOGO’s “The Future Is Bright” campaign. The lamp is 3-D printed and uses a biodegradable proprietary material from Gantri made from sugarcane.

Advertisement

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Tower 28 LipSofties treatment, $16

(Tower 28)

Did winter weather and travel take a toll on your lips? You’re in luck for spring thanks to L.A. brand Tower 28, which recently released its LipSoftie Lip Treatment in five flavors: Watermelon Kiwi, Blood Orange Vanilla, Dulce de Leche, SOS Vanilla and Ube Vanilla. The nonsticky, vegan lip treatments are meant to heal lips via shea butter, jojoba oil and lysine.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Cheeks + Co Surfacemoves Cleanser, $48–$68

(David Uzzardi)

Under her Cheeks + Co banner (a new spa location just opened in West Adams), clean-beauty veteran Christina “Tina” Uzzardi started a skincare line. Her latest product, the Surfacemoves Cleanser, has a citrus scent and is recommended to be used morning and night.

Advertisement

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Jacquie Aiche scorpion ring, $21,000

(Laura Layera)

Put a conversion starter on your finger with L.A. jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche’s large emerald pavé scorpion ring. The scorpion itself is 1½ inches, and the handmade piece comes in 14-karat white gold, rose gold or yellow gold. (An opal version of the ring is available as well.)

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Versace sunglasses, $441

(Versace)

Luxury Italian brand Versace and former basketball star Dwyane Wade are continuing their sartorial relationship this season with the release of new men’s optical frames and sunglasses. Our fave for spring in L.A. is the Special Project Classic Top Sunglasses, featuring the brand’s signature Medusa head logo, in Havana blue (Havana red is another color option).

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Canada Goose X KidSuper puffer jacket, $1,350

(Canada Goose)

Advertisement

Go bold like a hoops star with pieces from the Canada Goose & NBA Collection with KidSuper, such as the Crofton puffer jacket, which features prints based on artist, designer and KidSuper founder Colm Dillane’s original artworks “Purple Crowd” and “Landscape.” Other pieces in the collection, which ranges from $275 to $1,350, are a toque, reversible fleece jacket and reversible vest.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Mister Cartoon X NUNUNU clothing, $20-$190

(Jacob Mehager)

The artist known for his tattoo designs, graffiti and automotive and custom font projects teamed up with the global kids’ fashion brand for a limited-edition collection of kids’ wares that features Mister Cartoon’s edgy typography and graphics. (As a bonus, there are selections in adult sizes.) In the mix are baggy pants, T-shirts, shorts, hats and hoodies in black, graphite and natural with pops of red. Children’s clothes range in size from 18-24 months to 12-14Y.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Better World Fragrance House Carby Musk, $195

(Jade Mainade)

There’s never a dull moment with Drake, and now you can (almost) smell like the rapper through his adopted signature scent, Carby Musk, from Better World Fragrance House. The new fragrance oil comes in a 10-millimeter, travel-friendly rollerball bottle and is an olfactory delight thanks to 12 musks: lily of the valley, ambergris, oakmoss and amber woods, among them. The 13th scent, according to the brand’s website, comes from the actual wearer, meaning the fragrance, which perfumer Michael Carby created, offers a personal experience.

Advertisement

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bootzy Couture Heartbreaker dog collar, $550 for silver and $575 for rainbow

(Erick Amirkhanian)

Your dog deserves an accessories refresh for spring. Thankfully, designer, creative director and celebrity stylist B. Åkerlund started her line Bootzy Couture, named after her pandemic dog, Bootzy Smallz. The spirited collection offers harnesses, accessories, leashes, coats, travel carriers, dog dishes, toys and, of course, collars (even ones adorned with colorful sayings such as “Rich Bitch” and “F— Off”). One of the standouts is the Heartbreaker collar, available in silver and rainbow and in sizes XS to XL.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Marc Jacobs Tote Bag necklace, $95

(Marc Jacobs)

Celebrate all things fashion as well as New York designer Marc Jacobs’ 40th anniversary with this cute Tote Bag Necklace. It comes in light antique silver or light antique gold with a chain that has two adjustable lengths. There’s also a pavé version of the necklace available for $125.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Lacoste L003 2K24 sneakers, $160

(Lacoste)

Advertisement

French brand Lacoste recently introduced its L003 2K24 sneakers for men and women in eight fresh-for-spring colorways. The new kicks feature breathable multipaneled upper with suede and mesh as well as a synthetic leather overlay. Also, check out the sweet green-and-white collaboration L003 2K24 sneakers with lifestyle media brand Highsnobiety ($240).

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Rue Sophie Fleur Dress, $188

(Rue Sophie)

A new season means it’s time to stock your closet with new dresses and other spring-worthy pieces. Here from new L.A. label Rue Sophie is a simple yet elegant gray midi dress with twisted strap details. Best of all, it can be dressed up with heels or given a youthful L.A. vibe with boots.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Prices and availability of items in Coveted are subject to change.