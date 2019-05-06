Advertisement Fashion Met Gala arrivals May 06, 2019 | 3:24 PM Here's a look at the red-carpet arrivals at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 in New York. This year's theme is camp, which celebrates the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Adam Tschorn, Marques Harper ) Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS 'Game of Thrones' jewelry Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya