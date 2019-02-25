Review: Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Eleganza’ extravaganza ends the week on a high note

Despite all the ultra-feminine looks — the fuzzy-hemmed nighties, the trio of wedding dresses, and the strapless, floral A-line dresses with silk bow at the belt line — some of the most memorable looks were the ones that mined traditional menswear motifs; sharp, tailored suits with strong shoulders paired with wide-brimmed fedoras, shawl-collar, ankle-length, three-button tuxedo dresses, hound’s-tooth checks paired with peppy polka dots. Of particular note was a one-shouldered dress that looked as it had been created by simply wrapping and draping a bolt of glen plaid fabric over a bustier.