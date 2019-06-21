Stylewise, the 2019 NBA draft was all about what you didn’t see

Another company that impressively leveraged the evening’s eyeballs was retailer JCPenney, which kitted out several of the high-profile athletes in custom suits from its JF J. Ferrar label. One of them was No. 10 pick Cam Reddish, whose busy black-and-yellow patterned jacket didn’t get any less busy inside, the lining covered with several messages; one paid tribute to the cancer-stricken mother of former Duke teammate Tre Jones with the words “Mama Jones” and his own family of supporters via the allcaps CAMFAM. Another was Coby White, the No. 7 pick snapped up by the Chicago Bulls. White seemed to zig where everyone else was zagging, opting for a dialed-down navy blue suit and navy tweed loafers that simply allowed the small, powerful details to be noticed. Among them: a contrast stitched lapel buttonhole, the letters FMF embroidered on the shirt cuff (they stand for “for my father,” in honor of his late father), and, yes, you guessed it, a custom-printed lining of folded cancer awareness ribbons.