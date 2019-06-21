Zion Williamson is a sure bet to be NBA’s next big star

“I'm thinking to myself, ‘I don't know about that.’ I'll probably be there like two, three, four years, who knows?” Williamson said. “And then I met Duke and Coach K, just telling me that I can keep up the hard work, then I can leave after this year. It's different. Coach K — top five figure in basketball — telling me I can go pro after one year, I mean, what other motivation do you need?”