NBA draft 2019 updates: Pick-by-pick coverage and analysis

By
Jun 20, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Consensus No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson speaks to the media on Thursday in New York. (Mike Lawrie / Getty Images)

Zion Williamson, the all-everything forward out of Duke, is expected to be the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday when the league gathers in New York to select eligible players beginning at 4 p.m. PDT. The Lakers have the fourth pick, but traded it to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis deal. The Pelicans, in turn, have reportedly traded it to Atlanta.

The Clippers have two picks in the second round, the 48th and 56th overall selections.

Two point guards, Murray State’s Ja Morant and Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland, are expected to join Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver and Duke forwards RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish as well as Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter as early selections.

Other top players in the draft are North Carolina guard Coby White and forward Nassir Little as well as Kentucky guard Tyler Herro and forward PJ Washington. Texas center Jaxson Hayes will also be a lottery selection.

Foreign players with plenty of talent include forward Sekou Doumbouya of France, center Goga Bitadze of Georgia and forward Luke Samanic of Croatia.

Players with Southland ties include USC guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Bennie Boatwright plus UCLA standouts Jaylen Hands, a point guard, and Kris Wilkes, a forward. Then there is former Santa Ana Mater Dei High star Bol Bol, who played nine games at Oregon before sustaining a foot injury that ended his season.

Join us this evening for live updates. Until then, here is the draft order (without rumored trades, so stay tuned):

No. 1 New Orleans Pelicans

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies

No. 3 New York Knicks

No. 4 New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers)

No. 5 Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 6 Phoenix Suns

No. 7 Chicago Bulls

No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

No. 9 Washington Wizards

No. 10 Atlanta Hawks

No. 11 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 12 Charlotte Hornets

No. 13 Miami Heat

No. 14 Boston Celtics

No. 15 Detroit Pistons

No. 16 Orlando Magic

No. 17 Atlanta Hawks

No. 18 Indiana Pacers

No. 19 San Antonio Spurs

No. 20 Boston Celtics

No. 21 Oklahoma City Thunder

No. 22 Boston Celtics

No. 23 Utah Jazz

No. 24 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 25 Portland Trail Blazers

No. 26 Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 27 Brooklyn Nets

No. 28 Golden State Warriors

No. 29 San Antonio Spurs

No. 30 Milwaukee Bucks

