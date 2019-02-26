Advertisement

Our Lady J finds her fashion footing this awards season

By Khanh T.L. Tran
Feb 26, 2019 | 4:00 AM
Our Lady J finds her fashion footing this awards season
Our Lady J in Brandon Maxwell attends the 27th Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood on Sunday. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Our Lady J, a writer and producer on the TV series “Pose” and “Transparent,” has been on a fashion journey this awards season. It culminated Sunday when she attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s black-tie Oscars party wearing an elegant jumpsuit and jacket by Brandon Maxwell.

“I’ve had a very long and complicated journey with my body as a trans person,” said Our Lady J during a phone interview before her glam team, Johnny Stuntz and Mylah Morales, started to get her ready for the West Hollywood party.

Advertisement

“I grew up in a small village of 200 people in Amish country in Pennsylvania,” she said. “When I first transitioned, to be honest, I was kicked out of clothing stores in New York because I didn’t pass as female.”

Our Lady J arrives at the 76th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6.
Our Lady J arrives at the 76th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Check out our 2019 Oscar coverage now »

In Hollywood’s fashion hierarchy, she has also faced challenges borrowing dresses because she’s a writer and producer instead of an actress. Despite her model-worthy height (she’s over 6 feet tall), she said, “It has been hard to find designers to wear, up until I made a lot of stink about it on social media.”

That stink was emitted from her frustration in being criticized for a dark green mermaid gown she wore to the Golden Globes on Jan. 6. (She landed on The Times’ worst-dressed list that night.)

Then another social-media moment happened. Patrick Herning, founder and chief executive of West Hollywood-based plus-sized, high-end e-tailer 11 Honoré, wrote on Our Lady J’s Instagram page to assure her that, “We are here for you.”

Our Lady J in kelly green Christian Siriano at the 24th Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Jan. 13.
Our Lady J in kelly green Christian Siriano at the 24th Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Jan. 13. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

“So I was actually wonderfully surprised that there are designers out there who dress women of all shapes and sizes,” Our Lady J said.

She had better sartorial luck for the Critics’ Choice Awards, for which she wore a kelly green jumpsuit by Christian Siriano, with a sweetheart neckline and puffy shoulders.

Amy Landecker, left, Our Lady J (in a black Juan Carlos Obando dress) and Judith Light at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women In Hollywood event in West Hollywood on Feb. 21.
Amy Landecker, left, Our Lady J (in a black Juan Carlos Obando dress) and Judith Light at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women In Hollywood event in West Hollywood on Feb. 21. (Rachel Murray / Getty Images)

In collaboration with 11 Honoré, she wore a purple dress by Badgley Mischka that exposed the tattoos on her right shoulder to the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 17 and a black dress with dramatic sleeves by Juan Carlos Obando to Vanity Fair’s Women in Hollywood party on Feb. 21.

As for Maxwell’s all-black jumpsuit and blazer, Jessica Raiter, 11 Honoré’s fashion director, said that it “is a powerful and sexy take on a lady’s tuxedo.”

Our Lady J in purple Badgley Mischka for the 2019 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Feb. 17.
Our Lady J in purple Badgley Mischka for the 2019 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Feb. 17. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

A fan of Maxwell’s designs, Our Lady J said, “He’s a really beautiful artist.” Always striving to look elegant and feel comfortable, she said the sleeves were her favorite part of the jacket she picked for John’s party, which included Diana Ross and Cole Sprouse among the guests.

“They’re these flared sleeves that are cut up to the elbow. There’s a lot of movement,” she said. Plus, the sweetheart neckline was too good to resist. “I think my décolletage is particularly stunning,” she said.

Our Lady J in a black Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit and blazer.
Our Lady J in a black Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit and blazer. (Joy Newell)

For the occasion, Our Lady J’s chestnut red hair was smoothed into a long ponytail. Her makeup was kept simple. “I had facial feminization work a year ago. I want to show off the doctor’s good work,” she said.

“I really want to be a fashionista,” she continued. “I have a lot of growth. It’s almost like that part of my brain has been taking a nap for the last 15 years. It’s just starting to wake up. I’m surrounding myself with a lot of great folks. I’m meeting new stylists. I look forward to growing into this new journey of fashion again.”

Advertisement
Advertisement