At Paris Fashion Week, Hedi Slimane’s new Celine line builds one chain link at a time

What a difference a season makes. That was the big takeaway from the Celine fall and winter 2019 women’s runway show here Friday night, the sophomore one with Hedi Slimane at the creative helm. Before dialing down into what it was, let’s get out of the way what it most definitely was not: Saint Laurent 2.0, old wine in new bottles, an Hedi Slimane wolf in a Celine sheep’s clothing — or whatever other snarky comparative cliché one cares to trot out. And, aesthetically speaking, it didn’t feel at all like a follow-up to last season’s debut.