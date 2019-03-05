Review: Chanel bids a snowy — and briefly silent — farewell to Karl Lagerfeld

At the sound of tinkling wind chimes, a handful of Chanel-clad models entered and stood silently at the top of the runway and a voice on the PA system asked for — first in French and then in English — one minute of silence. And there the fashion flock sat, for 60 full seconds, as quiet as church mice, without so much as a cellphone ring tone or text alert to be heard. Then Lagerfeld’s voice filled the hall, speaking in French about building Chanel into the brand it is today. Toward the end, in English, Lagerfeld says: “It is like walking in a painting.”