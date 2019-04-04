Vitamin A teams up with Fred Segal for a ’70s-inspired swimwear capsule

Southern Californian swimwear brand Vitamin A has launched its first collaboration with Fred Segal with a 1970s-inspired capsule collection made with an eco-friendly fabric.
The offering, which dropped April 1, features one-piece swimsuits and bikinis in colors such as poppy red, sky blue, deep blue and honeycomb. The collection taps into what Vitamin A founder Amahlia Stevens describes as “lighthearted beach culture.”
“We wanted it to be close to our heritage, which is that elevated, fresh Southern Californian sensibility,” said Stevens, who founded Vitamin A in 2000. She said Fred Segal was one of the first places she sold to and that the collaboration is a “match made in heaven.”
The swimwear is made from BioRib, a fabric sourced from castor beans that uses low water and energy to produce. Combined with a recycled nylon, the fabric is dyed in such a way that it creates “fine, subtle stripes,” Stevens said.
John Frierson, president of Fred Segal, said the eco-friendly factor was a special selling point for the West Hollywood retailer.
“We are drawn to brands that offer more than just high-fashion products,” he said. “Vitamin A’s sustainability mission was very sexy to us.”
The pieces, which include a high-waist or skimpier bottom, and a bralette or bandeau top, are interchangeable. Collection prices are from $95 to $190.
Fred Segal X Vitamin A capsule collection, available at vitaminaswim.com, fredsegal.com and Fred Segal in West Hollywood
Astara
A new-to-market shoe brand fuses a luxe sensibility with the New Age proclivities that Los Angeles is known for. Astara, a Venice-based brand, made its debut for spring 2019 with a line of leather slides adorned with quartz crystals and other stones.
“People are drawn to the idea of crystals,” said brand founder Mariah K. Lyons, who formerly worked as a publicist for luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo. “They love the aesthetics of them but many people also find them soothing to have around.” The shoes are made in downtown Los Angeles using sustainably sourced leathers. A portion of sales is directed toward nonprofit that support Earth conservation causes. Prices are from $395 to $450.
The slides are in colors such as black and tan and have stones that include black onyx and rose quartz. Lyons said she’s adding a heeled version by the end of April and a boot for fall.
Astara, available at astaracollective.com and Fred Segal in Malibu
Tempus Now
Former womenswear designer Ora Fine — she was the lead designer for clothing brand Xirena — has segued into the men’s market with a new brand, Tempus Now, inspired by the six months she spent traveling around the world. The Los Angeles-based, South African-born designer said she took a sabbatical from several years of designing fashion to “be creative in other ways. I worked with artists and painters and was really inspired.”
“I decided to get into menswear because they tend to buy classic shapes and consistent silhouettes,” she said, “but within that, there is the opportunity to be creative.”
Her debut offering is made up of color-blocked cashmere sweaters, often using recycled fabrics. “In every step of the process, I weigh up the environmental and social impact,” she said.
Color is key to her line. “I want it to be playful and to encourage men to not just stick with gray, blue and black,” she said. She took inspiration for the brilliant hues worn by the people of the Maasai tribe in Africa and has incorporated shades such as sunny loquat and various reds into her offering. The 36-piece offering also includes a lightweight safari suit of deadstock cotton canvas.
The Tempus Now collection is priced from $225 to $595.
Tempus Now, available at modaoperandi.com and Lost & Found stores in Hollywood and Santa Monica
Skylar
The subscription model continues to expand in the beauty realm — this time, with the launch in early April of the Scent Club from Los Angeles fragrance brand Skylar, known for its clean and chemical- and cruelty-free scents for body and home.
“We were getting a lot of requests from our customers that they were looking for new scents on a regular basis,” said Cat Chen, Skylar founder and chief executive officer. “They wanted something that was fresh and seasonally appropriate.”
Subscribers to the club, which is $20 a month, will get a packaged limited-edition 10-milliliter roller-ball glass bottle of a fragrance not otherwise available in the line. The debut offering is Magic Bloom, a spring-friendly yuzu-based scent with citrus and pear notes.
“The scent profiles will change monthly, whether citrus or floral, depending on the season,” Chen said. “And each is designed to be layered with the others.”
A portion of proceeds will be donated to Step Up, an L.A. organization that works with girls in communities with limited resources focused on educational programs and empowerment.
Skylar, skylar.com