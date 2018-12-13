Found out why an L.A. shoe designer has been obsessed with what women put on their feet

As a kindergartener growing up in Philadelphia, Jessica Taft Langdon had zeroed in on footwear, and it wasn’t in a playing-dress-up-in-mom’s-pumps kind of way. When her parents talked to her after a school field trip to the zoo, she said, “I told them that it was great to go to the zoo because I saw so many different kinds of shoes.” And in high school, as she was “doing all that exploratory work you do as a teenager to figure out who you are, trying ridiculous and fun and weird ways of dressing,” Taft Langdon recalled understanding that shoes were the most personal part of her ensembles. “I felt like my Dr. Martens were honestly the most expressive thing about me, like that was the better picture of who I was and who I was trying to become,” she said. “It was meaningful for me in terms of starting a relationship with fashion and style.”