Our Lady J, Grey Crouch and Nik Kacy celebrate during L.A.’s Trans Pride event

“I am here to be with my community and unite in healing, in solidarity and in strength,” Our Lady J said during her piano rehearsal. “Despite the current political climate, trans people have gathered together in greater numbers than ever. The trans tipping point happened when Laverne Cox was on the cover of Time magazine. This meant there was no turning back, that we were out. We were going to fight, be vocal and reach equality. Every year that passes, more people come out to align with that.”