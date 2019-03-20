CFDA Awards: A recap of this year's fashion nominees, honorees and awards changes

The Founder’s Award, given out in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert, will go to Carine Roitfeld, founder and editor in chief of CR Fashion Book and former editor in chief of Vogue Paris. The Media Award, in honor of Eugenia Sheppard, will be presented to Lynn Yaeger, a contributing editor and writer for Vogue. The Positive Change Award will be presented to Eileen Fisher for her commitment to sustainability.