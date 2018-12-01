Amy Schumer, Leesa Evans create ready-to-wear collection for Saks Off 5th

“What I notice is, I’m lucky enough to have a lot of the pieces in my own closet. I’m constantly on the road traveling, and I notice that I’m filling my little suitcase all with our own clothes. That’s the best sign. We have the softest cashmere sweaters, really flattering. If you’re having a day you’re feeling a little bloated, you’ll still look your best. That’s what’s so cool about it. My sister and I always joke around about people saying ‘day to night,’ but this is stuff that I could wear on stage at a big show and literally sleep in. It’s that comfortable — everything to the coat to our poncho, everything is soft to the touch, and it’s great for work or going out,” said Schumer, who is pregnant with her first child and due this spring.