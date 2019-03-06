Mark Zunino teams up with Bridal Reflections, dresses ‘Entertainment Tonight’ hosts

Traces of his designs for such celebrity clients as Jennifer Lopez can be seen in such unexpected bridal styles as a beaded open-back jumpsuit. With eveningwear retailing for upward of $6,000 and wedding dresses starting at $8,000, the collection is being sold exclusively through Bridal Reflections, a three-store operation in New York. Unlike the collection that he sold via Kleinfeld and later through specialty stores, this new assortment is more eveningwear and red-carpet-inspired. Prior to this debut, Zunino has been designing wedding gowns for private clients, many of whom travel extensively and are fashion-forward. From his perspective, brides aren’t that different depending where they live. Contrary to the misperception that his designs are “heavily beaded, bling and Hollywood,” Zunino said, “My private clients are more understated with simple sophistication. They are wow in a different way. I really see our brides going in that direction.”