Why Ziploc bags might be the freshest find in festival fashion this season

Although transparency might be a fashion liability in, say, a pair of pants or a halter top, when it comes to tote bags, fanny packs and backpacks, it actually kind of makes sense, especially given the clear-bag policies put in place by sports leagues such as the NFL or for employees of major retailers. And, looking ahead to the desert music-festival season, which gets under way April 12 with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, going clear can only help when it comes to the security-screening bag checks. (The totally transparent sun visor remains a head-scratcher, though.)