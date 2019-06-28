Wake up next to a masterpiece at an art-centric hotel

Along with works by Gray Malin and Milano Liberi, the Paséa Hotel & Spa indulges visitors with artists whose pieces complement the ocean-front lifestyle. Laguna Beach-based Jorg Dubin’s vibrant “Wavelength 4” was created with more than 1,400 rubber flip-flops adhered to a panel, and Katlin Evans composed “Leftovers” by transforming discarded plastic utensils, sandals and bottle caps into a captivating collage. Both are on view in the hotel’s common spaces.