Wake up next to a masterpiece at an art-centric hotel

Hotels worldwide are doubling as museums thanks to permanent and rotating art collections on display in public spaces and guest rooms. Unleash your inner culture vulture at one of these arts-immersive hotels.
Los Angeles
Tucked away on a residential street in West Hollywood, the sultry Petit Ermitage is home to more than 150 artworks, the majority from the hotel owner’s revered private collection. Highlights include pieces by Joan Miró, Salvador Dalí, Abel Pierre Renault and Erté, with the majority on view in the lobby and hallways of each floor.
Info: All-suite accommodations starting at $385 a night; petitermitage.com
Huntington Beach
Along with works by Gray Malin and Milano Liberi, the Paséa Hotel & Spa indulges visitors with artists whose pieces complement the ocean-front lifestyle. Laguna Beach-based Jorg Dubin’s vibrant “Wavelength 4” was created with more than 1,400 rubber flip-flops adhered to a panel, and Katlin Evans composed “Leftovers” by transforming discarded plastic utensils, sandals and bottle caps into a captivating collage. Both are on view in the hotel’s common spaces.
Info: Rates from $240 a night; bit.ly/meritagepaseahotel
Denver
In the city’s Museum District, the Art hotel couples posh accommodations with a robust modern art collection spread throughout the foyers, suites and Fire restaurant. Find “Fish Lamp” by Frank Gehry perched in the North Gallery lobby; Leo Villareal’s multi-sensory 22,000 LED light installation in the Portico Gallery; and a tapestry by Ed Ruscha in the Welcome Gallery lobby.
Info: Rooms from $219 a night; thearthotel.com
Dolores, Colo.
Marvel over original photography by David LaChapelle, William Eggleston and Terry Evans adorning the sumptuously appointed log cabins circling the Saloon and Dance Hall at Dunton Hot Springs, a 19th century mining-spot-turned-ghost town that was transformed into a luxury hideaway, nestled in the Colorado Rockies. Guests will also delight in African masks, a museum-quality Japanese kimono and a Rajasthan wedding bed.
Info: Rooms start at $660 per night for two guests; including all meals, beverages, wines and spirits; duntonhotsprings.com
In the South and Midwest
With an emphasis on cutting-edge contemporary art, nearly all of the soon-to-be nine 21c Museum Hotels are housed in historic buildings (including a Ford Motor Co. assembly plant in Oklahoma City) and showcase rotating exhibitions the public may enjoy free of charge 365 days a year, including works by artist trio John Sutton, Ben Beres and Zac Culler (best known as Sutton Beres Culler) and Wim Botha.
Info: Rates from $219 a night; 21cmuseumhotels.com
Dublin, Ireland
Featuring the largest collection of private art in Ireland outside the country’s National Gallery, the Merrion Hotel Dublin houses 19th and 20th century works from such luminaries as Jack Butler Yeats, Paul Henry, William Leech and Mainie Jellett throughout the property. Elevating the cultural experience further, the hotel also offers an art-inspired afternoon tea for $62, where the desserts arrive as bite-size creations inspired by the celebrated masterpieces on display.
Info: Rates from $332 a night; merrionhotel.com