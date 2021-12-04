Finalist: Jessica Nam

VP & Executive Producer, League of Legends

Riot Games

Jessica Nam is the leader behind the most-played PC video game in the world, League of Legends. As the vice president and executive producer at Riot Games, she is responsible for the product strategy and game development of League, which has over 115 million monthly players. With almost a decade of working on the title, Nam has led Riot Games into the future of gaming through first-of-its-kind in-game collaborations and the continual evolution of League of Legends’ vision and strategy.