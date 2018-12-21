Yes Plz delivers news with its morning coffee

Konecny has been front and center since coffee got all “third wave”: He was a barista at Seattle’s Victrola Coffee, where he eventually ascended to head roaster. In 2006, he was a key architect of Intelligentsia’s Los Angeles debut. In 2011, he unfurled the banner of Tonx Coffee — a wholesale and home-delivery endeavor that was his first stab at corporate independence. It was acquired by Blue Bottle a mere three years later. By all counts, he should be an unrelenting snob.