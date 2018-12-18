Los Balcones is now serving Peruvian food out of the former Girasol space in Studio City

The Frogtown lunch nook that names its sandwiches after famous National Public Radio hosts now has a second location in Chinatown. In addition to several favorites from the original, expect four new exclusive sandwiches served on Bub and Grandma’s bread, including those named for DJ Garth Trinidad and Ophira Eisenberg, with hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or until everything is sold out.