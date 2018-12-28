Roy Choi wants to be your new best friend in Vegas

At each table, diners flip through the menu, presented as a yellow binder — something you would have shoved in your backpack in middle school. The first page is a photo of Choi, that same smile on his face, at age 10. The menu reads like a Choi greatest hits album. Although some of the items may look familiar, Choi says he sent them back to the R&D phase before giving them a spot. The roasted carrots from Commissary make an appearance, as do the short rib tacos from Kogi and some hot pots from Pot. But half of the menu is devoted to dishes created for Vegas: a Tomahawk steak with that salsa verde; kimchi jjiggae; a tamarind fish hot pot the size of a truck tire; chili spaghetti inspired by Bob’s Big Boy; and the slippery shrimp dish influenced by the one at Yang Chow in L.A.’s Chinatown.