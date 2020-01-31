15 Images
Food at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas
Pound for pound the Cosmopolitan houses the best food on the Strip.
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken & Champagne inside the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Anthony Mairhe)
The beef Wellington from Rose Rabbit Lie at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Patrick Tregenza)
Caviar tacos from Rose Rabbit Lie at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Patrick Tregenza)
Inside Rose Rabbit Lie at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Jeff Green)
Pork belly buns from Momofuku at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Bill Milne)
Pork ramen from Momofuku at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Andrew Bezek)
Momofuku at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Momofuku )
The bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich from Eggslut. (Eggslut)
The paella from Jaleo at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Anthony Mair)
Food from Jaleo at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Jaleo)
Inside Jaleo. (Jeff Green / Cosmopolitan Las Vegas)
Ike’s Vietnamese fish sauce wings from Pok Pok at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Pok Pok)
Tofu wings from Pok Pok at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Pok Pok)
The Bronx Bomber sandwich from Lardo at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (O’Gara Bissell )
The double burger from Lardo at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (O’Gara Bissell )
