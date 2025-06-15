This effortless dessert brings the good vibes. Any dessert you set on fire is impressive. And its components remind me of my Black life — not a monolith. The origins of cherries jubilee go back to Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in the late 1800s, for which Auguste Escoffier, a famous French chef, prepared this dessert. If you are fortunate enough to shop in a place with an abundance of cherry varieties, do find Bing, sour or Rainier cherries; they all work for this dessert. Hands down, they have the most distinctive and complex flavors.