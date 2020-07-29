Weekend shrimp boil at Hatchet Hall

Sous chef Manuel Mendoza prepares a low-country seafood boil at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Dishes come with Gulf shrimp, smoked sausage, corn on the cob and creamer potatoes and are served with drawn butter and lemon. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The Southern-style shrimp boil is available on the weekends at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Dishes come with Gulf shrimp, smoked sausage, corn on the cob and creamer potatoes and are served with drawn butter and lemon. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Raquel Fraticelli, left, and Kean Stancil, right, eat outside during a weekend seafood boil at Hatchet Hall’s outdoor dining space. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A customers digs into their seafood at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Rudy Ramirez serves three orders of the seafood boil at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Chairs are tied off from customers at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Duncan Mischo helps a customer order food at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
David Hochman secures his bike in a newly-made bike parking area before dining at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)