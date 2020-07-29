Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: Sous chef Manuel Mendoza prepares a Low Country seafood boil at Hatchet Hall on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The boils are available on weekends from noon to 3 p.m. and are priced at 24 dollars. Dishes come with Gulf shrimp, smoked sausage, corn on the cob and creamer potatoes and are served with drawn butter and lemon. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
10 Images

Weekend shrimp boil at Hatchet Hall

Chef Brian Dunsmoor has begun offering Southern-style shrimp boils on weekends at Hatchet Hall in Culver City.

Sous chef Manuel Mendoza prepares a low-country seafood boil at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Dishes come with Gulf shrimp, smoked sausage, corn on the cob and creamer potatoes and are served with drawn butter and lemon. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The Southern-style shrimp boil is available on the weekends at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Raquel Fraticelli, left, and Kean Stancil, right, eat outside during a weekend seafood boil at Hatchet Hall’s outdoor dining space. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

A customers digs into their seafood at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Rudy Ramirez serves three orders of the seafood boil at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Chairs are tied off from customers at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Duncan Mischo helps a customer order food at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

David Hochman secures his bike in a newly-made bike parking area before dining at Hatchet Hall. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

1/10