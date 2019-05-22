10 great places to eat and drink around Grand Avenue in downtown L.A.

Tucked away off Broadway is a cozy Italian trattoria that feels like a hidden enclave. The inside is a small brick-and-wood dining room with a tiny European-style bar; outside is a leafy patio with plenty of seating. The pasta that is the centerpiece of the menu — agnolotti filled with osso buco and marrow; pappardelle with lamb ragu — is all made by hand in the kitchen behind the bar. As you sit outside under a red umbrella with a bottle of wine and antipasto of Parma prosciutto, spicy ‘nduja crostini and house-made giardiniera, waiting for your plates of pasta, it seems like the place has been there decades longer than its seven years.