The easiest artichoke recipe that uses the whole vegetable

The technique above for boiling artichokes whole is the easiest way to get to their hearts when a recipe calls for them. Professional chefs often trim and peel artichokes raw, but the technique requires knife skills, acidulated water and inevitable pricks from the leaves’ spikes. To get the same result without a scratch, follow the recipe above and leave out the vinaigrette. The hearts can be used right away or refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week or frozen in a resealable plastic freezer bag for up to 1 month — and you eat the boiled leaves as a reward for your work.