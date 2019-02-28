Review: At Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine, a taste of northwest China's cultural crossroads

Dolan’s owner, Bughra Arkin, came to the United States to study international public policy and management at USC before veering into the restaurant business. He strives to evoke his culture as much in the dining room’s aesthetics as in the food he serves. Adjust to the high-wattage lighting and blazing white walls and then absorb the details, starting with the mesmerizing globe-shaped glass lamps patterned in starbursts and other geometries. A mounted television plays videos of groups staging folk dances, spinning in colorful costumes. A print of artist Ghazi Ahmet’s “Uyghur Muqam” hangs in two places, depicting a group of musicians entranced in the rapture of performance. (It’s one of the most replicated paintings in Xinjiang; Omar also displays a reproduction in its dining room.)