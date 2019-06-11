The official candy bar power rankings

It’s been posited that the Baby Ruth candy bar, introduced in 1921, was named after President Grover Cleveland’s daughter, Ruth, and not baseball legend Babe Ruth, who was in the prime of his career when the candy hit the market. This makes literally no sense, as Babe Ruth was hugely popular at the time, and Ruth Cleveland had been dead for 17 years when the bar came out. It would be like if I debuted a line of microwavable frozen curries in the Bay Area under the brand Stephen’s Curry, then claimed I’d never heard of the Golden State Warriors. But the courts bought it: Babe Ruth sued the candy maker and lost.