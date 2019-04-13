Cardoons, the best spring vegetable you’ve never heard of

The leaf stalk of the globe artichoke plant is what is commonly referred to as a cardoon here in the U.S. Notoriously bitter and riddled with spines, modern cultivars, especially those grown in the U.S. for consumption, have had the painful microscopic spines bred out. Even so, I like to use a kitchen towel when handling them and wear latex gloves to avoid staining my fingers bitter and brown. Although they may seem as annoying to prep as artichokes, I find the process of de-spining and de-stringing the long, wide stalks easier, and more meditative, than dealing with the angular artichoke. Cardoons require a long cooking time to get them anywhere near tender, but thankfully, it’s all hands-off. Their flavor — like an artichoke had a weekend tryst with a celery stalk — warrants an unadulterated preparation that highlights their distinct aroma and texture. They’re a big deal in southern Italy, where they’re dredged in flour and breadcrumbs, fried quickly, and served with lots of fresh lemon.