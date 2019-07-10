How many pounds of habaneros go into a bottle of Chichen Itza's hot sauce

Now, Cetina Jr. — his father retired to Mérida in 2016 — and his crew cook, bottle and label the habanero sauce by hand in Chichen Itza's tiny kitchen. Every two weeks, those 60 pounds of chiles, 22 pounds of white onions and 11 gallons of water are cooked down in a giant pot ("You could fit a small person in there. We have."), blended with salt and vinegar and poured into about 75 5-ounce bottles. A bottle goes onto every table, and the rest of it is sold to customers.