Tortitas de Santa Clara: Cookies to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Barbera remembered, “I love this cookie because it reminds me of growing up in L.A. and baking with my mom. Tortitas de Santa Clara are not commonly found in L.A. — or at least they weren’t while I was growing up — so we came up with our own version. Every time my mom and I made them together, we adjusted the recipe. First, we swapped lard out for salted butter and then we changed the shape. The tart reminded me of a large thumbprint cookie, so we eventually started shaping them as thumbprints.”