Saturday Cook: Cold cucumbers go crunch-for-crunch with chile-spiked breadcrumbs

The king of the crunchy water foods in summer is the cucumber — particularly the small and sweet Persian variety — and, like Bubba Blue in “Forrest Gump,” I never tire of ways to eat them. Raw, salted, smashed or dressed. Sliced, chopped, chunked or sticks. Tarted up with vinegar, bathed in garlic oil or spiked with white pepper and ginger. There’s cucumber in salads, shaved cucumber and noodle salad, thick coins of cucumber for dipping into ranch, even buffalo-style cucumber tossed with hot sauce and blue cheese. My favorite, though, is chunks of cucumbers tossed with a spoonful or two of spicy chile crisp, the fragrant, zingy condiment used in China and, more and more here, as the new sriracha because it tastes good on everything.