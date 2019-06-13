Review: Sinatra hangout Dear John's is going out in style

But this kind of institution is also an ingrained part of Los Angeles; entrenched ideas around power and privilege are uniquely linked to the ways Hollywood has shaped the city. Musso and Frank, Dan Tana’s in West Hollywood, Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills, Dal Rae in Pico Rivera (a bonanza for tableside service if you love that shtick as much as I do): Their cocooned glamour and formal air of service retain a certain vitality — a stubborn counterbalance to our pervasive Southern California casualness. Indulgent ribeyes and James Bond vespers and the odd ritual of the made-to-order Caesar may seem out of step with the pluralism that defines modern Los Angeles dining, but their orbit is still awfully hard to resist once you enter it.