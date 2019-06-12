Review: At Bulgarini in Altadena, a gelato master tries his hand at pasta

And he will speak to you about them in a space tucked behind a Rite Aid drugstore in an obscure strip mall alleyway; the shop is a dim, shoe box-shaped space, a kitchen workshop more than a traditional dining room. You will sit on a stool at a tall communal table, an arm’s length away from an industrial refrigerator filled with imported chocolates, jars of homemade pesto and chilled wine. You will dine in view of assorted kitchen equipment — a meat slicer, a coffee grinder, an espresso machine — scattered across cluttered counters. Laminated wine maps are tacked onto the walls, and there are trays of fresh pasta drying by the front door.