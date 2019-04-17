Den Sake Brewery’s small-batch bottles mix Japanese tradition and California terroir

And apparently, it varies rather noticeably depending on the weather conditions in the Mokelumne River watershed, in the Sierra Foothills where the East Bay’s water supply comes from. “In rainy seasons, they release the water more quickly from the reservoir, so there’s less contact with the walls of the reservoir and less mineral content. During a drought, the water stays in the reservoir for a long time, so it stays in contact with the walls longer, creating more minerality.” He feels his latest batches, which were made after the recent rains, taste different from early batches made during a drought. He embraces these microscopic differences: They are a way his sake “expresses the locality.”