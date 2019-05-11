Rosetta chef Elena Reygadas expands the idea of Mexican food in her cookbook

In her book as in her restaurant, Reygadas has clear obsessions with ingredients, not all of which may be familiar to cooks outside of Mexico, and others which have not typically been associated with Mexican food but are part of the country’s bounty. Fennel, hoja santa, mamey, chicatana ants, beets and pink pepper are among her favorites. Their flavors are intense and distinctive, at times challenging to the palate. Her cookbook is likewise challenging: Some recipes are straightforward, but many of the dishes have five or more distinct recipes to achieve the final result, and some of the ingredients — like the herb papalo or the fermented drink pulque — aren’t easy to find outside of Mexico. But while the recipes may not always be accessible or easy to whip up in a hurry, Reygadas said she wanted to stay true to the flavors that make her food particular: To streamline the book would mean losing its identity.