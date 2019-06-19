Review: The Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens suffers from convoluted cooking

The restaurant is tucked in the rear of the nursery, through a grape arbor entrance and down a long, elegantly rustic wooden walkway that opens up to a buzzy, wine-soaked open-air dining room that’s designed to transport you to wine country. You can't turn around without bumping into a sweet-smelling box hedge or herb garden or a repurposed wine barrel exploding with flowering plants; even the parking lot smells of fresh roses. Early in the evening, on the cusp of summer, there may not be a lovelier patio in Orange County.