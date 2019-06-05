Culinary SOS: Botanica’s Gluten-Free Buckwheat Brownies

That chocolate dessert at Botanica, the Silver Lake restaurant run by Emily Fiffer and Heather Sperling, is actually a simple brownie marbled with tahini, which is then broken into pieces, topped with a tahini-fortified vanilla whipped cream mousse, and sprinkled with a salted cacao nib powder for a sophisticated restaurant plating. The bitterness from the tahini, cacao nibs and buckwheat flour help balance the sweetness of the brownies so that they eat like a chewy bar of high-quality chocolate. The mousse adds a wonderful element of fat and vanilla-sweetness to the dessert, but if you want to forgo it and the cacao powder, you can enjoy these gluten-free brownies on their own and cut into the traditional square shape.