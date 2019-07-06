The tastiest way to use up all your herbs (and it’s not pesto)

The meatball recipe below can be varied according to your taste and whatever you have on hand. Keep the proportions the same, but use any tender leafy herbs. You can toss in some heartier herbs too; a teaspoon of minced thyme or rosemary would be nice. As for the spices, cumin and coriander are solid starting points, but allspice, Urfa biber, or mace would work too. And if you love spicy foods, stir some chile flakes right into the meatball mix and serve the meatballs with hot sauce.