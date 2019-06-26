Dry-Aged Burger with Gruyère and Homemade Garlic Mayonnaise

A burger patty made with some proportion of dry-aged steak is so aromatic, you dare not dress it up with anything more than a little cheese and mayo, according to Katie Flannery of Flannery Beef in the Bay Area. “You want the funk to really shine on its own, so plan to go lighter on everything else,” she said. “I usually use an equally funky sliced Gruyère cheese and some homemade mayonnaise, but that’s it. Use only whatever helps the dry-aged character of the burger to come through as best as possible.”