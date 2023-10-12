These are the most iconic burgers in L.A.
What is the burger without Los Angeles? Along the historic Route 66 highway in Pasadena in 1924, 16-year-old Lionel Sternberger reportedly was the first to melt cheese on a burger patty at Rite Spot, his father’s sandwich stand where the teen worked as a short-order cook.
A little over a decade later in 1936, Bob Wian opened Bob’s Pantry in Glendale, where he created the “double-deck hamburger” with two beef patties and a middle bun in between. Renamed Bob’s Big Boy, Wian’s carhop drive-in opened a second, still-standing location in Burbank in 1938.
Rumored to have been inspired by Wian’s success, the first McDonald’s opened on Route 66 in San Bernardino in 1940.
On the south side of town, James Henry Hawkins arrived in Watts from Arkansas and opened his eponymous Hawkins food stand in 1939. The joint quickly became known for its juicy, satiating burgers, and today Hawkins House of Burgers is run by Cynthia Hawkins, one of Hawkins’ 14 children.
In Jefferson Park, Lovie Yancey and her then-husband opened the first Fatburger in 1947, originally called Mr. Fatburger. When they divorced in 1952, she kept the burger stand and dropped the “Mr.,” popularizing burgers that could be customized with additional patties and ingredients.
And of course, one of the most recognizable names in L.A.’s burger history: In-N-Out opened its first drive-thru in Baldwin Park in 1948.
“I grew up eating Fatburger, Master Burger, Best Burger — any little joint with a big, thick burger,” said Jay Wolfe, who opened Thicc Burger in the Original Farmers Market this September. “It’s super nostalgic for me and knowing the role that Black women have played in the history of Fatburger and Hawkins, I just want to keep that legacy going.”
Route 66 has since expanded into indomitable freeways, but the burger maintains its hold over Southern California, and arguably, the world. Today’s burgers take inspiration from this history and incorporate all the international flavors and diasporic flair that defines L.A’s eating.
In addition to bulky behemoths that tower with ingredients like bacon, chili, pastrami and more, smashburgers with thin griddled patties now dominate the scene, including Oklahoma-style renditions with thin-sliced onions that are seared into the burger and cooked in its juices. You’ll find fancy gourmet versions at some of L.A.’s best restaurants as well as worthy vegetarian contenders, often with house-made patties.
Some of the most noteworthy burgers require planning ahead, including a couple that are only offered on happy hour menus or one day a week. From South L.A. to Venice, West Hollywood, Koreatown, San Gabriel Valley and Orange County, here are 33 of our favorite burgers in Southern California. — Danielle Dorsey
Steakburger at The Apple Pan
On the small menu that’s packed with long-held family recipes, find two of the best burgers in the city. The steakburger traces its roots to a 1927 recipe and still features the same lightly toasted white bun, thick beef patty, chunky wedge of lettuce, pickles, mayo and a slather of house-made sauce that combines ketchup and relish. The hickory burger dates back to 1945 and has many of the same ingredients, with a slightly thinner patty and a tangier house sauce. Order either with a slice of Tillamook cheddar for an additional $1 and ask them to add raw or fried onions. Don’t forget to order a slice of old-fashioned pie, like fresh apple or coconut cream piped with pure whipped cream.
Cheeseburger at Burger by Standing's
Vegan cheeseburger at Burgerlords
After going completely vegan in 2020, in January 2023, Burgerlords shifted to a hybrid menu, serving both premium grade beef and hearty veggie patties. Burgerlords has a second location in Highland Park.
Oklahoma Burger at Burger She Wrote
The burgers can be ordered classic with ketchup, raw onions, yellow mustard, mayo and pickles, or Oklahoma style in ode to Nguyen’s home state, piled with a small mountain of wispy grilled onions. Those who do want to venture beyond the pared-down classics can drop by on weekends for a rotation of specials such as western-style burgers, Swiss-and-mushroom varieties or a Cuban-inspired sandwich. Order with sides of twice-cooked hand-cut fries or fried-to-golden onion rings for best results.
Patty melt at Cassell's
Cassell’s serves a lineup of classic burgers in addition to more modern options — such as breakfast burgers and a house-made vegan patty that blends farro with mushroom, zucchini, red onion, miso and flax — but for patty-melt purists, this is the ultimate order. It’s a burger that’s traditional and homey, the illusion of the anywhere-diner aided by Cassell’s glass pie shelves and neon-cursive signage. Finish with a Fosselman’s shake or some pie a la mode to complete the nostalgia trip.
Sooner Smash at Chi Spacca
Burger Americaine at Coucou
Dudley burger at Dudley Market
You’ll need the steak knife that’s stabbed through the top. Use it to saw through the buttery brioche bun and seasoned, medium-rare Wagyu patty, exposing its juicy center and oozing jam that blends bacon, caramelized onion and melted cheddar. You’ll notice tendrils of arugula poking out of the bun, offering a peppery sharpness to contrast its utter decadence. The burger is big enough to share, but I tackled it solo, washing each bite down with a zippy orange wine. After, when you’re too full to move, order another glass to aid digestion and enjoy the classic hip-hop spinning on the record player.
Single burger at Everson Royce Bar
Because the burger here is simple. And it is good. No bells or whistles. Well, maybe a whistle or two. There’s a properly seasoned meat patty. A smear of mustardy-mayo on a brioche bun. And a little bit of cheddar. And that’s it. I love a burger that resembles a small salad as much as anyone (See: the iceberg-heavy Apple Pan or In-N-Out) but sometimes minimalism is the way to go. At Everson Royce Bar, you get the essence of a burger: meat, grease and salt, with very little else getting in the way. It’s a good deal at $14 during happy hour, when you’ll also get a basket of good, if slightly stubby, French fries.
The Office burger® at Father's Office
Double cheeseburger at For the Win
Bar Burger at Goldburger
Veggie burger at Gjusta
Gjusta, a place I cannot help but love, despite myself, knows this to be true and fully embraces the non-Impossible vegetarian burger. And it does so very well. Made with ingredients like farro, garbanzos, carrots and mushrooms, it’s got a crisp-edged exterior and mealy — but not too mealy — interior that tastes of warm, earthy spices. Simply dressed with sprouts and pickled red onions on a sesame seed bun, this burger is better than the vast majority of meatless varieties I’ve tried.
Colossal Burger from Hawkins House of Burgers
Double burger from Heavy Handed
Dry-aged cheeseburger at Here's Looking at You
Famous smoked burger at Heritage Barbecue
Cheeseburger at Houston's
Beef burger at Hugo's
Just a Well-Made Cheeseburger at Irv's Burgers
The Lingua Franca burger at Lingua Franca
Single at Love Hour
Mole con hongos at Macheen (Distrito Catorce)
Smashburger at Mario's Butcher Shop
Ode to the Mos Burger at Ototo
Big Mec at Petit Trois
Big Ben at Pie 'N Burger
Mash burger at Poltergeist
Pretzel smashburger at Rockenwägner Bakery
Quesaburger at Solrád
Arthur J burger at the Arthur J
OG Thicc burger at Thicc Burger
Start with the OG Thicc Burger featuring a well-seasoned beef patty that’s ground daily by Huntington Meats, topped with a melted square of cheese, shredded lettuce, crunchy pickles, caramelized onions and a ripe slice of tomato with special sauce that imparts a smoky, tangy flavor. There’s also a version that adds bacon, one that layers chopped cheeseburger into the mix, a spicy option with pepperjack cheese and charred jalapeños, a “Phatty” melt on buttered toast, and a vegetarian option that uses a grilled portobello mushroom as a patty. Open seven days a week, Thicc Burger also does breakfast, including a breakfast sandwich with house-made pork sausage on a pancake-battered English muffin. Round it out with an order of Thicc fries dusted with garlic powder or smothered with cheese and a milkshake, house-made lemonade or fruit punch.
Double cheeseburger at Yuca's
And that’s when you head to Yuca’s. You may know its little hut on Hillhurst more for its tacos and burritos, but anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock knows not to sleep on the double cheeseburger. There are two thin patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and slivers of onion. There’s ketchup, mustard and a little mayo. And that’s it, no fuss, no muss. It’s like a burger you’d eat in someone’s backyard on the Fourth of July. Do you really need much more than that?
