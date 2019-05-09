Where to get hot chicken in Los Angeles

Ready for some chicken to make you all hot and bothered? Here’s a short list of where to find fiery tenders, wings and sandwiches around Los Angeles, plus which heat level to order and how much you’ll feel the burn.

Angry Birdz

Pro tip: Order your hot chicken tenders over basmati rice instead of fries.

Ideal heat: HOT

5065 Hollywood Blvd. # No. 102, Los Angeles.

Blazin Hens

Pro tip: Make your fries garlic fries if you want to breathe extra fire.

Ideal heat: XX HOT

2315 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach, www.blazinhens.com

Blazin Hot

Pro tip: You can order a “roulette challenge” that involves different levels of spice with no heat labels. Do not do this.

Ideal heat: X HOT

2660 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta-Montrose

Chip n Chicks

Pro tip: Know that your tenders will actually be covered in crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Also, get the elote.

Ideal heat: MEDIUM

5553 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, chipsnchicks.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Pro tip: If you are afraid of hot chicken but want to flirt with the idea of burning your mouth, there’s a Lite Mild level of heat.

Ideal heat: HOT

970 N Western Ave., Los Angeles, daveshotchickenlosangeles.myrestaurantpage.website

Hot Fried Chicken To Go

Pro tip: The hot chicken sliders are big enough to share. So bring a friend and together.

Ideal heat: MEDIUM

2517 Cañada Blvd., Glendale, www.hotfriedchickentogo.com

Hotties Nashville Hot Chicken

Pro tip: Order the leg and thigh. The bone-in chicken is some of the best fried chicken in Los Angeles.

Ideal heat: MEDIUM

13865 City Center Drive No. 3080, Chino Hills

Hotville Chicken

Pro tip: There’s pie. Get a slice.

Ideal heat: CALI MILD

Pop-up address varies, www.hotvillechicken.com

Howlin’ Ray’s

Pro tip: The line is long, but it’s worth it. Check their social accounts for wait times so you know what you’re in for.

Ideal heat: MEDIUM PLUS

727 N. Broadway No. 128, Los Angeles, www.howlinrays.com

Raging Hot

Pro tip: Order the Sandy Danto: a sandwich plus a slider.

Ideal heat: MEDIUM

5950 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood

The Red Chickz

Pro tip: It’s all about the wingz.

Ideal heat: BONFIRE

557 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, www.theredchickz.com

Set your mouth on fire with us If you wake up thinking about what you’re going to have for dinner, please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. We’re launching a new food section and you’ll want to know what we’re eating. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

jenn.harris@latimes.com

Instagram: @Jenn_Harris_