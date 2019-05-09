Where to get hot chicken in Los Angeles

Ready for some chicken to make you all hot and bothered? Here’s a short list of where to find fiery tenders, wings and sandwiches around Los Angeles, plus which heat level to order and how much you’ll feel the burn.
Angry Birdz
Pro tip: Order your hot chicken tenders over basmati rice instead of fries.
Ideal heat: HOT
5065 Hollywood Blvd. # No. 102, Los Angeles.
Blazin Hens
Pro tip: Make your fries garlic fries if you want to breathe extra fire.
Ideal heat: XX HOT
2315 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach, www.blazinhens.com
Blazin Hot
Pro tip: You can order a “roulette challenge” that involves different levels of spice with no heat labels. Do not do this.
Ideal heat: X HOT
2660 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta-Montrose
Chip n Chicks
Pro tip: Know that your tenders will actually be covered in crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Also, get the elote.
Ideal heat: MEDIUM
5553 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, chipsnchicks.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Pro tip: If you are afraid of hot chicken but want to flirt with the idea of burning your mouth, there’s a Lite Mild level of heat.
Ideal heat: HOT
970 N Western Ave., Los Angeles, daveshotchickenlosangeles.myrestaurantpage.website
Hot Fried Chicken To Go
Pro tip: The hot chicken sliders are big enough to share. So bring a friend and together.
Ideal heat: MEDIUM
2517 Cañada Blvd., Glendale, www.hotfriedchickentogo.com
Hotties Nashville Hot Chicken
Pro tip: Order the leg and thigh. The bone-in chicken is some of the best fried chicken in Los Angeles.
Ideal heat: MEDIUM
13865 City Center Drive No. 3080, Chino Hills
Hotville Chicken
Pro tip: There’s pie. Get a slice.
Ideal heat: CALI MILD
Pop-up address varies, www.hotvillechicken.com
Howlin’ Ray’s
Pro tip: The line is long, but it’s worth it. Check their social accounts for wait times so you know what you’re in for.
Ideal heat: MEDIUM PLUS
727 N. Broadway No. 128, Los Angeles, www.howlinrays.com
Raging Hot
Pro tip: Order the Sandy Danto: a sandwich plus a slider.
Ideal heat: MEDIUM
5950 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood
The Red Chickz
Pro tip: It’s all about the wingz.
Ideal heat: BONFIRE
557 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, www.theredchickz.com
