How to make jammy eggs

When it comes to hard-boiling eggs, precision is key. That's why I like to drop eggs into already-boiling water and then time them for 8 minutes exactly, which produces a perfectly just-set egg yolk that's slightly jammy but not runny at all. If you start with the eggs in the water first, you run the risk of overcooking them since stoves heat water at different rates. But for the boiling method to work best, be sure to let your eggs sit at room temperature for a couple minutes so they're not ice-cold from the fridge. Otherwise, they can split open from the temperature change when they hit the boiling water.