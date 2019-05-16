Review: Sushi master Morihiro Onodera reappears at hidden Inn Ann

Emerge from the airless parking catacombs beneath the mall. Navigate the crowds through a labyrinth of elevators and escalators. Pass the grand staircase that leads to the Dolby Theatre, reach the outdoors and look up. Your destination sits in view to the right of the second 140-foot-tall elephant statue. (The mall’s “Babylon Court” theme was inspired by D.W. Griffith’s 1916 film “Intolerance.” Only in Hollywood.) Hoof it past Victoria’s Secret and Dave & Buster’s, past shops blasting Robyn and Khalid. A final flight of stairs might be cordoned off; no one will stop you if you step over the chain. Reach Japan House, the cultural center that houses the restaurant. Hike across a short exterior walkway, noting the ornate detailing atop the El Capitan Theatre’s Spanish Colonial Revival building across the street.