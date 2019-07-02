Make these recipes for your last-minute Fourth of July party

If you’re like us, you just remembered that the Fourth of July is in a couple of days and you’ve forgotten to plan a menu for that outdoor party. Don’t worry! Here are some of our tried-and-true recipes that are quick to shop for and throw together in a day.
Make a double batch of the marinade to serve on the side of this simple, people-pleasing steak and win the most compliments at the cookout.
You don’t need a bucket of barbecue sauce, just some key spices and brown sugar to make ribs that everyone will devour.
Turmeric, fish sauce and Thai chiles combine in this simple marinade for easy-to-grill fish; great served on its own with lime or in chilled lettuce wraps.
All the best veggies of summer — cherry tomatoes, cucumbers — mixed with pasta, feta and a bracing vinaigrette. You’ll be making it all summer long.
Forget the raisins and pineapple, this shaved carrot salad is crunchy and tangy with sherry vinegar and ginger — the perfect complement to grilled meat.
Late summer’s abundance of peppers makes for a great platter salad with paprika-spiked cheese croutons.
Like a glass of lemonade, it’s tart and refreshing, great served cold or hot with a scoop of ice cream on top.
Teeming with fresh carrots and pineapple and slathered with just the right amount of cream cheese frosting, this cake is best served chilled from the fridge.
Watermelon is great raw, but when its sweetness is balanced with the grill’s char and doused in lime and honey, it sings.
Serve a classic vanilla ice cream and put out berries for people to scatter on top.
Cool off with this minty limeade from chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger.
Support our journalism
Want more easy barbecue recipes? Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our cooking content and signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.