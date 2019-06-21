Forget bottles, cans and boxes: Kegged wine is what's next

Bar Bandini opened in 2015, and on any given night the list includes a range of standard offerings from West Coast winemakers, from estate vineyards like AmByth Estate and Coturri to tiny negociant producers like Joe Swick, Ruth Lewandowski, and Subject to Change. (A range of local craft beers and bottled wines from Europe round out the list.) “I want to give the winemaker an opportunity to experiment here in real time — to try something new out at our bar,” says Piggott. “I call every winemaker personally to say ‘Hey, toss it in a keg for me and I can commit. I’m here for you and I can support you.”